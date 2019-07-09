Radja Nainggolan 'Considering' Offers From Chinese Super League as Inter Move on From Belgian

Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan has admitted he's open to a move to the Chinese Super League as his future in Milan looks increasingly bleak.

Inter's director of Sport Beppe Marotta admitted over the weekend that the Belgian would not be part of the club's plans for this season, leading to interest in the midfielder from the Chinese Super League.

Now, according to Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia), the midfielder is 'considering' offers from Shanghai Shenhua and Dalian Yifang, after being 'stunned' when learning of Marotta's announcement.





The midfielder has struggled at Inter since his move from Roma last season and was suspended in December for disciplinary reasons. That wasn't the first time Nainggolan has run into trouble with his club, with the Belgian also being suspended at Roma and retiring from his national team following a fallout with manager Roberto Martinez.





With Antonio Conte planning a drastic rebuild of the Inter squad, he has made it clear that no player is safe in the team. This has seemingly marked the beginning of the end for Nainggolan's time in Italy.

Though the player has been shown the door by Inter, he has seemingly rejected a chance to join Turkish side Galatasaray on a loan deal, opting for a permanent move elsewhere, with the Chinese Super League a likely destination.





Though the midfielder is often found caught up in controversy, he scored some crucial late goals last campaign, ultimately ensuring Inter's qualification to the Champions League for the coming season.