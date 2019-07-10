Gareth Bale Rules Out China Move as Winger Continues to Fight for Real Madrid Future

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is not interested in a move to the Chinese Super League side this summer, instead preferring to stay and fight for his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Welshman has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, but his enormous wage demands are thought to have proven to be a problem for a number of sides. As a result, recent reports have suggested he could move to the CSL, with many teams there prepared to meet his demands.

However, according to Marca, Bale is not prepared to even consider a move to China at this point in his career.

He believes that, if he is to leave Real this summer, it would only be for a side in another top European league, with the Premier League thought to be his most likely destination.

He is not particularly keen on a return to England, with his family now comfortably settled in Madrid, and he is said to be watching the days count down until the English transfer window closes on 8 August, when links to the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will subside, albeit temporarily.

Bale is confident that he can remain with Los Blancos this summer, having managed to earn a spot on Real's pre-season tour to Canada.

If Real were desperate to sell him, they could have just omitted him from the squad, but his inclusion suggests Zinedine Zidane is open to keeping him around.

The Welshman wants to stay with Real for the remaining three years of his current contract and, with no side yet prepared to pay his €17m-a-year salary, the most likely option appears to be for Bale to remain in Madrid.

The likes of Inter and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the 29-year-old, who managed 14 goals and six assists last season, but it appears Bale will do all he can to convince Real he is worth keeping around.