Gareth Bale Rules Out China Move as Winger Continues to Fight for Real Madrid Future

By 90Min
July 10, 2019

Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale is not interested in a move to the Chinese Super League side this summer, instead preferring to stay and fight for his future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Welshman has been heavily linked with a move away from the club this summer, but his enormous wage demands are thought to have proven to be a problem for a number of sides. As a result, recent reports have suggested he could move to the CSL, with many teams there prepared to meet his demands.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

However, according to MarcaBale is not prepared to even consider a move to China at this point in his career.

He believes that, if he is to leave Real this summer, it would only be for a side in another top European league, with the Premier League thought to be his most likely destination.

He is not particularly keen on a return to England, with his family now comfortably settled in Madrid, and he is said to be watching the days count down until the English transfer window closes on 8 August, when links to the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will subside, albeit temporarily.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Bale is confident that he can remain with Los Blancos this summer, having managed to earn a spot on Real's pre-season tour to Canada. 

If Real were desperate to sell him, they could have just omitted him from the squad, but his inclusion suggests Zinedine Zidane is open to keeping him around.

The Welshman wants to stay with Real for the remaining three years of his current contract and, with no side yet prepared to pay his €17m-a-year salary, the most likely option appears to be for Bale to remain in Madrid.

View this post on Instagram

🔶 @adidasfootball @realmadrid

A post shared by Gareth Bale (@garethbale11) on

The likes of Inter and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for the 29-year-old, who managed 14 goals and six assists last season, but it appears Bale will do all he can to convince Real he is worth keeping around.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message