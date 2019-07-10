Paris Saint-Germain Renew Interest in Everton's Idrissa Gueye After Failed January Bid

By 90Min
July 10, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain have reignited their interest in Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye after failing to sign the player in January. 


Thomas Tuchel’s side had a £27m bid for the player rejected in January, but is now said to be interested in signing the midfielder once again as he looks to strengthen PSG's under-par midfield.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to a report from French media outlet Paris United, the former Borussia Dortmund boss is insistent on signing the Everton ace, but the Liverpool based club are demanding a whooping £45m for the 29-year-old.

PSG are in desperate need for a central midfielder and Gueye is believed to fit perfectly into the French side’s system.

The Merseyside club, however, will not let the former Lille player go easily. They were demanding big many in the winter and their stance has not changed since then, despite the fact they forked out £22m to secure the services of Andre Gomes this summer. 

The Toffees are said to be in no rush to sell Gueye as he is contracted at the Goodison Park until 2022.

The 29-year-old player joined Everton from Aston Villa in 2016 and has made 108 appearances in all competitions for the club so far. He has also become one of the most important players for Marco Silva’s side who are unsurprisingly unwilling to let him go.

