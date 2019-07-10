Why Rumours Linking Diego Costa With a Move to Wolves Are Bullsh*t

By 90Min
July 10, 2019

The latest bizarre transfer rumour to rise to the top of the pile this summer is Wolves' supposed interest in Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa.

The former Chelsea man endured a dreadful 2018/19 season, so it's no surprise to see him touted with a move away from Madrid this summer - especially after the recent arrivals of Joao Felix and Alvaro Morata.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Seemingly from nowhere, Wolves were being lined up as the odds-on favourites to secure a deal for the tempestuous striker, with Globo Esporte being cited as the source behind the rumours.

More fuel was added to the fire following the 'comments' of Costa's controversial agent Mino Raiola, who was quoted saying; “Diego has had many offers to return to England but only one stands out."

There's a slight issue, however. Neither of those pieces of information have any substance to them and, for all intents and purposes, they are flat-out lies.

Sport Witness have revealed that the rumour has genuinely been plucked from thin air as Globo Esporte have never even reported on the matter.

What's more, there is no evidence to suggest that Raiola has made any comments regarding the Atletico striker's future, so it can only be assumed that the quotes have been entirely fabricated.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Everton have also been cited as a possible destination for Costa this summer, but those rumours were also shot down by Jim White, who told Talksport, as per The Express: “I heard from the very top at Everton yesterday as Diego Costa to Everton was doing the rounds.

“You can forget that…that has been described as complete nonsense.”

It may be safe to assume that no one is actually that interested in Costa right about now.

