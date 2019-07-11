Australian Liverpool Fan Trolls Manchester United With Cheeky Banner on Pre-Season Tour

A Liverpool fan in Australia has gone to extraordinary lengths to troll rivals Manchester United during the Red Devils' pre-season tour.

As United were training at the famous WACA (Western Australia Cricket Academy) cricket ground, the Reds fan, who has since been revealed to be Alun Vernals, organised for a plane to fly over the iconic stadium trailing a message that read, 'LIVERPOOL FC - 6 X EUROPEAN CHAMPIONS!'

Liverpool fans have chosen an unsubtle way to gatecrash mufc’s training session here in Perth today pic.twitter.com/Bz8jplHULl — Paul Hirst (@hirstclass) July 11, 2019

This is of course in reference to Jurgen Klopp and co's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the 2019 Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, which took their tally of titles to six, twice the number United have been able to muster over the years.

And, speaking on how the stunt came about, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, Vernals, who was born in Perth and still lives there, though was also brought up in Risca, South Wales, revealed: "I thought of the idea not long after we won number six in Madrid and realised United would be here.

"I mentioned it to a few of my mates and managed to get 18 people involved to lessen the cost.

"With their pre-season being so close to the Champions League final, it seems like only yesterday and I just couldn't resist!"

Of course, the gloating was made sweeter by the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will not even have a chance to better their tally in the competition next season, thanks to their fifth-placed finish in the Premier League last season.

