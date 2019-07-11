Inter Prepare Initial €70m Offer for Wantaway Manchester United Forward Romelu Lukaku

Inter are lining up a €70m offer for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku in a deal which would initially see the Belgian move to Italy on loan.

The hitman has been plagued by inconsistency since arriving at Old Trafford in 2017, with the Red Devils paying Everton £75m for a forward who had scored 25 league goals the year prior. In his two campaigns with United, Lukaku amassed 16 and 12 top-flight goals respectively, though it's his all-round performance that has frustrated supporters.

Inter are set to capitalise with a cut-price bid as both player and club look to end their association, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Nerazzurri have offered to take Lukaku off of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's hands and have suggested the fee be paid in installments over the course of two years.





The Serie A side are willing to spend an initial €10m on the loan, before forking out €30m over the following two summers to bring up the total sum to €70m.

Lukaku has seemed destined to depart United since Solskjaer was handed the manager's job on a full-time basis in March, with the Belgian struggling to find a meaningful role within the new coach's system.

More to the point, a switch to Inter has looked a strong likelihood since the close of the last Premier League campaign and recent reports imply a deal is nearing completion.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Officials from the Italian outfit flew to the United Kingdom in early July to discuss a transfer with Red Devils' representatives, though they were allegedly unwilling to meet the £75m asking price.





That makes it more believable that the aforementioned offer would be tabled by Inter, meaning they would not incur the wrath of Financial Fair Play by stumping up an eye-watering fee all at once.