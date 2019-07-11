Matthijs de Ligt to Be Unveiled as a Juventus Player This Weekend as Saga Nears Conclusion

Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt could be officially presented as a Juventus player as early as Saturday after the Bianconeri agreed to meet the Dutch side's valuation.

The Italians have been tracking the centre-back all summer following an immense showing for the Eredivisie champions last campaign, the Old Lady fending off the challenges of several other top European clubs to land their target. They had been negotiating a lower fee with Ajax after initially baulking at the €75m asking price, but have since decided to stump up the requisite sum.

De Telegraaf report that the transfer is now close to completion, with De Ligt set to join his new Juve teammates on their pre-season tour of Asia.

The Netherlands international had been due to fly with de Godenzonen to Austria to take part in a training camp in Bramberg, but was intercepted by Juventus representatives and will instead make his way to Turin.

His proposed switch to the Serie A giants has been on the cards for a while, but the Old Lady had previously failed to make an offer north of €50m, leading to a stalemate between the two teams.

However, Maurizio Sarri's side have given in and agreed to pay the full figure demanded by Ajax after De Ligt made it clear he would not force a move away from the Johan Cruyff Arena.





The defender and his current employers allegedly settled on the aforementioned €75m fee last summer, meaning that once a rival club met that total he would be allowed to leave.

The Champions League semi-finalists have been true to their word, even letting De Ligt hold talks with Juve and finalise personal terms as they waited for the Bianconeri to fork out the full fee.