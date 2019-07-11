Newcastle Looking to Appoint Steve Bruce Within 48 Hours Ahead of Pre-Season Tour in Asia

By 90Min
July 11, 2019

Newcastle United are looking to wrap up a deal for Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce this week, hoping the 58-year-old will be able to link up with the squad for their pre-season tour of China.

The Magpies are on the hunt for a new boss after Rafa Benitez opted against signing a new deal at St. James' Park, instead taking up a new position with Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang.

Bruce is the most recent name to be linked with the vacant position at Newcastle, and The Telegraph report that the club are hopeful of appointing him as their new manager within the next 48 hours.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But visa issues could hold up Bruce's ability to join Newcastle on their pre-season tour of China, even if he is appointed as their new boss.

The 58-year-old, who used to manage Newcastle's bitter rivals Sunderland, has already asked Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri for permission to speak to the club's hierarchy about a potential move to the north-east this summer.

It's understood that Newcastle  are still in conversation over a compensation package with Sheffield Wednesday, who only brought Bruce in at Hillsborough earlier this year as he helped the club secure a 12th place finish in the Championship.

Bruce, a boyhood Newcastle fan, has turned down the job at St. James' Park twice during his managerial career, including one which was made behind the back of club legend and then manager Sir Bobby Robson.

Pep Guardiola's number two at Manchester City Mikel Arteta and OGC Nice boss Patrick Vieira have also been considered for the position at St James' Park this summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message