Newcastle Looking to Appoint Steve Bruce Within 48 Hours Ahead of Pre-Season Tour in Asia

Newcastle United are looking to wrap up a deal for Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce this week, hoping the 58-year-old will be able to link up with the squad for their pre-season tour of China.

The Magpies are on the hunt for a new boss after Rafa Benitez opted against signing a new deal at St. James' Park, instead taking up a new position with Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang.

Bruce is the most recent name to be linked with the vacant position at Newcastle, and The Telegraph report that the club are hopeful of appointing him as their new manager within the next 48 hours.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

But visa issues could hold up Bruce's ability to join Newcastle on their pre-season tour of China, even if he is appointed as their new boss.

The 58-year-old, who used to manage Newcastle's bitter rivals Sunderland, has already asked Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri for permission to speak to the club's hierarchy about a potential move to the north-east this summer.

It's understood that Newcastle are still in conversation over a compensation package with Sheffield Wednesday, who only brought Bruce in at Hillsborough earlier this year as he helped the club secure a 12th place finish in the Championship.

Steve Bruce was last appointed by a top-flight club over a decade ago, and left that job with a 29.6% win ratio. He is wanted by the club with the 19th highest revenue in Europe. Even by Newcastle United's standards, this is an abject lack of ambition. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) July 10, 2019

Bruce, a boyhood Newcastle fan, has turned down the job at St. James' Park twice during his managerial career, including one which was made behind the back of club legend and then manager Sir Bobby Robson.

Pep Guardiola's number two at Manchester City Mikel Arteta and OGC Nice boss Patrick Vieira have also been considered for the position at St James' Park this summer.