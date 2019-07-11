Panini Release Glorious Limited Time Instant Set to Celebrate USWNT Win in Women's World Cup

We are not letting go of World Cup fever until we absolutely have to – and it seems like Panini America agree, releasing a 36-card Instant set to celebrate the USWNT's key moments on their way to a fourth triumph.

The cards include Megan Rapinoe's iconic arms-spread celebration – brought out in the quarter-final against hosts France and in the final against the Netherlands, when the veteran scored the opening goal on the hour mark – and Alyssa Naeher's penalty save from Steph Houghton against England.

Image by Chris Deeley

Meanwhile, the competition has had a massive impact on the ground in England, who lost to the US at the semi-final stage in Lyon.

Xtreme Events, who book 5-a-side matches throughout the UK, saw a 712% increase in women’s only football matches being booked over the tournament's first four weeks, with Bath going from 11% of their bookings being women's only matches in May to a massive 74% the following month.

WSL teams have taken advantage of the women's game's increased profile this last six weeks to push the opening weekend of their season, with a Manchester derby being played at the Etihad Stadium and Chelsea facing Tottenham at Stamford Bridge, while the Premier League takes a week off for the international break.

Image by Chris Deeley

The Panini Instant collection exists to commemorate milestones and achievements in real time so fans don’t have to wait months (or even years!) to capture their favourite moments. This set is available until 3pm ET (8pm UK time) on Tuesday, July 16.

The set will be shipped to consumers within 8-10 business days after the ordering window expires. Fans can also purchase individual Instant cards released during the USWNT’s magical run here.