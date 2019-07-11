Tottenham Already 'Agreed' Personal Terms With Real Betis Star Giovani Los Celso

Tottenham have already agreed personal terms with Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, but the two clubs are still a way apart in terms of agreeing on a fee for the Argentine international.

Lo Celso has been in action with his country at the Copa America this summer, playing every single one of La Albiceleste's games on route to the semi-finals. Throughout that time, it is understood that Betis and Spurs have been in talks over a possible transfer, after an initial meeting at a restaurant in Seville.



And, in a recent report from Estadio Deportivo, it was confirmed that the north Londoners were indeed the 'main club' chasing the 23-year-old.

However, despite reportedly already agreeing on a £150,000-a-week wage with the player, the Lilywhites have been unable to negotiate a price tag with the La Liga outfit.

In May, Betis placed a €40m asking price on the head of the former Paris Saint-Germain player, however, a combination of his performances in Brazil and the increased craziness of the transfer market have pushed them to up that to around €70m.

Probably putting it kindly, the report claims that 'didn't sit too well' with Daniel Levy and co., especially after they shelled out a club-record fee of £55m (€60m) for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Despite this distance in valuation, it is also understood that both clubs are keen to maintain talks and have 'a mutual desire to reach an agreement', with Deportivo admitting they expect a deal to be completed, and that it will be a record fee for the Spanish side, bettering the £27m Napoli paid for Fabian Ruiz last summer.



After joining PSG in 2016 from hometown club CA Rosario, Lo Celso joined Betis in 2018, initially on loan, before that was made permanent this summer in a €22m deal that had been previously agreed upon.

