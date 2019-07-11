Transfer Rumours: Man Utd Pursue Milenkovic (Not Savic), West Ham Turn to Haller & More

It's transfer rumours time ladies and gentleman.

Plenty to discuss on today's edition of the rumour mill, including Manchester United's interest in signing a player they've previously been turned down for, West Ham trying (and failing) to land a striker, any striker, and the latest on a potential swap deal involving Moise Kean and Matthijs de Ligt.

Let's get cracking, shall we?

Manchester United Reignite Interest in Nikola Milenkovic

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Manchester United's problems at the back have been clear for all to see in recent years, so it comes as no surprise to learn that they are seriously considering their options this summer.

They've already secured the signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka and, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Red Devils have recently made an enquiry with Fiorentina over Nikola Milenkovic - a player they expressed an interest in during the January transfer window.

United saw a €40m offer rejected by Fiorentina last time around, who were said to unwilling to part ways with the Serbian centre-back for anything less than €50m. There's no indication whether that same figure still stands but United will be well aware that it won't be easy to finalise a deal.

Milan Eye Up RB Leipzig Youngster Dayot Upamecano

Oliver Hardt/GettyImages

Meanwhile in expensive centre back news...

Milan fell short in Serie A last season and have been banned from competing Europe for breaching Financial Fair Play rules, so I Rossoneri are understandably looking to plan for the future.

Gianluca Di Marzio is reporting that Milan are keeping a close eye on RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, who has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young talents in the Bundesliga.





Milan have been in contact with the Frenchman's agency SportsTotal and are currently considering their options. However, RB Leipzig have made it abundantly clear that it is going to take a huge bid before they consider selling the 20-year-old.

Juventus Will Not Include Moise Kean In Swap Deal for Matthijs de Ligt

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

Despite months of speculation, we still haven't reached a conclusion regarding the Matthijs de Ligt transfer saga - although he does now look set for Juventus.

However, if Juventus are going to secure a deal, then they won't be using one of their current starlets as a bargaining chip. Fabrizio Romano has declared that Juve don't intend to include Moise Kean in a swap-deal with Ajax in order to sign De Ligt.

Kean has also bizarrely been linked with a move to Everton this summer but it would be a surprise to see the 19-year-old move on after such an impressive breakout season in Turin.

Atletico Madrid Keen On Duvan Zapata

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Duvan Zapata was on fire for Atalanta during 2018/19, registering 28 goals in all competitions, so it was inevitable that he was going to be the subject of significant interest this summer.





According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato), Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is said to be a huge admirer of the Colombian and will be looking to pursue deal for him as he looks to add some more depth to his squad ahead of the upcoming season.





Atleti may have to offload another forward to accommodate for the 28-year-old's arrival, so this one may not take off for a while - at least until the whole Antoine Griezmann situation is finally resolved.

Diego Costa Is 'Ready' for a Move to Everton

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

We've already debunked the rumour linking Diego Costa with a bizarre move to Wolves, but it's now being reported that Everton are suddenly expressing an interest.

The Sun claim that Costa himself is 'ready to talk to Everton' as he is looking to force a move away from Atletico after a disappointing 2018/19 campaign where he was only able to register five goals in all competitions.

This is all in spite of the fact that Everton have already dismissed the previous rumours linking Costa with a move to Goodison Park, simply labelling it as complete nonsense.

Something tells me this one may not take off.

West Ham Chase €40m Deal for Sebastien Haller

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

West Ham's desperate hunt for a striker is looking bleaker by the minute, but the Hammers have been provided with a glimmer of hope in the shape of Sebastien Haller...





...only for those rumours to be shot down by Bild, who are more than a little sceptical about the rumours linking West Ham with a €40m bid for the Eintracht Frankfurt forward. Responding to the claims of Nicolo Schira - who stated West Ham have closed a deal already - Bild are reporting that Haller will only consider leaving Frankfurt for a team in the Champions League.

West Ham may have to settle for a strike partnership of Javier Hernandez and Jordan Hugill if they don't get their act together.

Unai Emery Confirms Krystian Bielik Is Not In His Plans

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Arsenal may need all the help they can get next season - that's if their summer transfer window is anything to go by anyway - but they won't be relying on the services Krystian Bielik.





The youngster spent last season out on loan at Charlton and is currently on the radar of Milan as his Arsenal future remains in the balance. Now, according to the Daily Star, Unai Emery has confirmed that Bielik will not be in his plans for the future, paving the way for his imminent exit.





With Laurent Koscielny refusing to join the club on their pre-season tour and the rest of the Gunners' defensive options being, well, useless, is cutting ties with Bielik all that sensible?

Timo Werner Grows Frustrated with Bayern Munich

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Timo Werner has been in line for a big-money move for what seems like an eternity and the German striker is being made to wait even longer this summer as Bayern Munich continue to hesitate over a deal.





According to Kicker, (via Ronan Murphy), Werner is now beginning to grow frustrated with the way Bayern are handling the prospective transfer, as the Bavarians are instead waiting to see if they can secure deals for Leroy Sane or Ousmane Dembele.





If they do end up signing one of the aforementioned wingers, then they would instead be looking to sign Werner on a free deal in 2020 - that's if he's willing to join them in the first place.