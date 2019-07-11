Wolves & Bournemouth Enter Race for Kalvin Phillips as Aston Villa Make £11m Bid for Leeds Star

Premier League duo Wolves and Bournemouth have registered their interest in Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips, following an £11m bid from Aston Villa.

Phillips, who operates largely as a defensive midfielder, was one of the best players in the Championship last season, playing 46 times for Marcelo Bielsa's side across all competitions.



His outings earned him a place in the EFL Team of the Season, as well as some ardent admirers in the form of the Wanderers, the Cherries and the Villans.



And, as revealed by the Mirror's David Anderson, the most zealous of these suitors are Aston Villa, who have offered Leeds £11m to secure the services of the 23-year-old. However, the Whites are not eager to sell, and have subsequently slapped a £30m price tag on the player.

In a tweet, Anderson explained: "Aston Villa’s offer for Kalvin Phillips is £11m. Leeds do not want to sell and Villa would have to offer around £30m to persuade them to do business."

And, in a subsequent write-up for the Mirror, it was explained that Villa are willing to up the midfielder's wages from £10,000-a-week to £60,000-a-week in an effort to convince him to join.

Upon that news, United immediately opened up fresh contract talks with the player themselves, though it is understood he has rejected their first offer, and is keen to be in the top bracket of earners at Elland Road alongside Patrick Bamford and Kiko Casilla.

However, having already sold Jack Clarke and Pontus Jansson this window for a combined £14.5m, the Championship side are under no pressure to relinquish their hold of Phillips this summer.

Indeed, it may be that Leeds tell Phillips he can depart next summer in a bid to persuade him to stay.

