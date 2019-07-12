Callum Wilson Ends Speculation Over Future by Signing New 4-Year Contract at Bournemouth

Bournemouth have confirmed that Callum Wilson has signed a new four-year contract at the club, committing his future to the Cherries until 2023.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a number of different sides in recent months, with the likes of Chelsea and West Ham especially keen on Wilson.

Bournemouth were eager to tie him down to a new contract, and they took to their official website to confirm that they have managed to agree a new four-year deal with Wilson.

Wilson told afcbTV: “We’ve improved in all areas since I initially joined the club but there’s still a long way to go. While AFC Bournemouth may be known as a smaller club, we’ve got some really big ambitions here. Everyone is pulling in the same direction towards those targets and goals.

“I feel like as an individual, my game is constantly improving here at the club. I want to continue that progress and reach even higher targets. I’m really excited about what the future holds.”

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake added: “Throughout his time at the club Callum has demonstrated incredible determination to succeed at the highest level - even in the face of adversity in the form of two season-ending injuries.

“He has proved himself as a Premier League striker and is now beginning to establish himself at international level, and this contract is just reward for that.

“We have no desire to lose our best players and this is further evidence of the board’s commitment to keep AFC Bournemouth progressing year on year.”

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Last season, Wilson was the Cherries' top scorer, netting 15 goals in all competitions. He earned himself his first call-up to Gareth Southgate's England squad and even netted on his debut - in a 3-0 win over the USA in November.