Inter Confirm 'Official Approach' for Romelu Lukaku But Man Utd Hold Firm on £75m Fee

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed that the club have made an 'official approach' for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku and will 'see what happens' as the saga drags on after it seems this week's transfer talks failed to yield an agreement.





Inter had been credited with interest in Lukaku, a player who has previously expressed a personal ambition to play in Serie A, for several weeks. And when Ausilio made the trip to England to discuss a transfer with United officials in London this week it was widely reported.

Now that the meeting has taken place and Ausilio has returned home to Milan, he has summarised the situation for the benefit of the media and fans.

"We had a meeting with Manchester United for Lukaku. It was an official approach between two important clubs. We'll see what happens, " he confirmed, via Goal.

"All the players we're following are targets we've agreed with Antonio Conte. We want to satisfy his request within certain financial parameters."

It had been rumoured that Inter's initial bid would be €70m (£62.9m). But only €10m would be paid up front as a two-year loan fee, with a further €30m in each of the two summers after the loan period is over, meaning that United actually wouldn't get the full €70m until 2023.

Even without a less than tempting payment structure, €70m is still short of the Old Trafford club's £75m (€83.5m) valuation, which means Inter must significantly raise their offer.

According to the Daily Mirror, United made it clear at this week's meeting that Inter must pay the full £75m or they can wave goodbye to their chances of signing Lukaku this summer.

The report notes that United are 'sticking to their guns' and want to recoup their own investment, not least because Everton are also due a sell-on fee should a transfer go through.

Whether Inter have the funds to up their offer remains to be seen, but it seems unlikely.

The whole situation has something of an irony as it is roles reversed from two years ago when United wanted to sign Ivan Perisic, only for Inter to refuse to negotiate their €50m asking price. The two clubs failed to come to an agreement and the move didn't happen.