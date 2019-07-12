Irate Napoli Club President Provides Update on Pursuit of James Rodriguez & Mauro Icardi

By 90Min
July 12, 2019

Napoli club president Aurelio de Laurentiis has forcefully denied rumours regarding a move for Inter striker Mauro Icardi and has also spoken out on the 'unfair demands' made by Real Madrid for James Rodriguez. 

The Italian side finished second in Serie A last season - 11 points behind Juventus. As a result, the club are looking to strengthen this summer as they attempt to dislodge I Bianconeri.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

I Partenopei have been keen on James for a while now and thought they had concluded a loan deal for him with an obligation to buy. Since then however, Los Blancos have seemingly pulled the plug on a deal and are now holding out for a €42m permanent sale. As a result, the Napoli club president has decided to speak out. 

James’ problem is that we have to negotiate with Real Madrid,” he told Radio Kiss Kiss (via Football Italia).

“We don’t want to give in to their unfair demands. Time will tell.”

De Laurentiis later went on to talk about speculation surrounding a possible move for Mauro Icardi. The Argentine is looking for a way out of Inter after being stripped of the captaincy in February and was dropped. It has previously been reported that Napoli had made an offer for the striker, but that has now been rubbished by Napoli's president. 

“It's a load of nonsense. I met her [Icardi's agent Wanda Nara] three years ago and I’m not going to meet her again, also because Napoli don’t need Icardi,” de Laurentiis exclaimed.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The president spoke highly of a move for James and reiterated his desire to complete a deal but at this moment in time, it appears as though Real Madrid are unwilling to budge on their demands. Meanwhile, Icardi's future remains up in the air but it now seems that his next destination will not be Napoli. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message