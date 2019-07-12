Juventus End Pursuit of Paul Pogba Due to Hefty £150m Price Tag

By 90Min
July 12, 2019

Juventus have ended their pursuit of Manchester United's wantaway midfielder Paul Pogba, after being put off by the lofty £150m price tag put on the player.

Alongside Real Madrid, I Bianconeri have long been seen as one of the likeliest destinations for Pogba, after he admitted he wants a 'new challenge' earlier this summer.

Of course, having played in the famous black and white shirt before, Juve would not technically qualify as a fresh opportunity as such, although they have changed enormously since his £89m departure back in 2016 and Pogba was duly keen on a return.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, according to the Daily Mail, such a return has now been ruled out by vice-chairman Pavel Nedved, after the former midfielder admitted to agent Mino Raiola that they wouldn't be able to cough up the £150m required to land the World Cup winner.

The Serie A champions have already brought in Aaron Ramsey and Adrien Rabiot to beef up their midfield and, instead of concentrating on Pogba, they will now pursue other targets, with Ajax's teenage defender Matthijs de Ligt their number one priority, and Fiorentina playmaker Federico Chiesa just behind the Dutchman.

This leaves Zinedine Zidane's side in pole position to sign 26-year-old Pogba.

However, having already dished out around €315m this window in the purchases of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo, they too are not overly keen on paying the full fee for Pogba.

They have thus reportedly asked the Frenchman to hand in an official transfer request in an attempt to lower the valuation to around £120m. For what it's worth, United remain adamant the midfielder will stay at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urging the player to stay for one more season to lead the club back to glory.

