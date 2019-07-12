Man Utd Staff Member Rushed to Hospital in Perth Following Suspected Overdose

By 90Min
July 12, 2019

A member of Manchester United's staff was rushed to hospital in the early hours of Friday morning, after falling ill overnight following a suspected overdose.

United are currently in Perth, Australia on the first leg of their pre-season tour, in which they will square up against Perth Glory and Leeds United. 

However, as revealed by local Seven News journalist Amelia Broun on Twitter, this preparation has been marred by the hospitalisation of one of their staff members. 

In the tweet, Broun explained: "BREAKING: A Manchester United staff member has been taken to Royal Perth Hospital. The club says 'a member of our backroom staff was taken ill overnight and has been sent to hospital by our club doctor for further treatment'.

At the end of that club statement, United declared: "We request that medical confidentiality is respected."

However, Broun later reported an update, which claimed: "The man in his 50s is in a stable condition after a suspected overdose at Crown Towers."

As of yet, there has been no formal identification of this member of staff.

The Red Devils are set to face Perth Glory on Saturday, before the much-anticipated clash with Leeds on Wednesday.

Paul Kane/GettyImages

After that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are set to jet off to Singapore, with a game against Inter in the calendar, before travelling to Shanghai, China, to play Champions League runners up Tottenham in the International Champions Cup.

Games against Kristiansund in Olso, Norway and AC Milan at the Millennium Stadium will round off the tour.

