Man Utd 'Stunned' by Newcastle's Valuation of Sean Longstaff After Recent Talks

Manchester United could pull out of negotiations with Newcastle United over Sean Longstaff - after the Magpies asked for a colossal fee of £50m.

Longstaff, who has been heavily linked with United recently, impressed in his short time at Newcastle last season as he made nine Premier League appearances, scoring one goal and getting an assist. A knee injury cut his season short, however.

This has led to United's interest in the young midfielder but negotiations may come to end following a meeting between United's chief executive Ed Woodward and Newcastle's managing director Lee Charnley, where the latter quoted Woodward a fee of £50m.

According to the Daily Mail, United are unwilling to go above £20m and were shocked when they were Newcastle asked for more than double that.

The reason for Newcastle's astronomical valuation lays behind United's £50m deal for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, which they tied up earlier in the window. This is despite Wan-Bissaka having far more Premier League appearances than Longstaff.

Longstaff himself is keen on a move to United but Newcastle are in a position to play hardball as the young midfielder only signed a four-year deal back in November.

It's been a decent transfer window for the Red Devils so far. The acquisitions of Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka were smart deals and they have been linked with players such as Bruno Fernandes and Sergej Milinković-Savić.

However, they are also concerned by the future of Paul Pogba. Pogba, who was meant to be a marquee signing to usher in a new era at United, is keen on leaving the club after three seasons at Old Trafford.

Speculation also continues to surround the future of Romelu Lukaku, who has been heavily linked with a move to Inter.