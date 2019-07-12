Tottenham's Price Tag for Christian Eriksen 'Revealed' With New Contract Agreement No Closer

Tottenham chaiman Daniel Levy is convinced that he needs to sell Christian Eriksen this summer in order to prevent him from leaving on a free deal next summer, according to an Italian report.

Eriksen has one year left on his current deal with Spurs and seems unwilling to agree an extension, which means the current transfer window could be the last chance for Tottenham to secure a transfer fee for his departure.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It was recently reported that Eriksen would be returning to pre-season training with Tottenham after his summer break, but now, as reported by Calciomercato, Levy is offering him up to the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus in a bid to secure a sizeable transfer fee.

The report suggests that Levy and Spurs are looking to secure €70m for Eriksen's sale, making him a much cheaper alternative to the likes of Paul Pogba or Isco.

It must be noted, however, that the report fails to mention whether Juventus or Real Madrid are interested in pursing a deal for Eriksen this summer, or whether they are still willing to wait another year before making strides to snap him up as a free agent.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Spurs have already spent big this summer, smashing their previous transfer record to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon, so there's a distinct chance that they'll be hesitant to spend big again until they have resolved Eriksen's situation.

What's more, 90min also understands that Spurs are still hoping the Ndombele signing will act as a signal of intent, convincing Eriksen, as well as Toby Alderweireld, to sign a new deal with the club.