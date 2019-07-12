USWNT's Allie Long Has Wedding Ring, Key To City Stolen From Hotel Room

The LAPD is investigating theft of items from hotel room of USWNT midfielder Allie Long.

By Scooby Axson
July 12, 2019

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the theft of items from U.S. Women's National Team soccer midfielder Allie Long.

Long says she had cash, a wedding ring and a key to the city given to her by New York City mayor Bill de Blasio stolen from her hotel room in Los Angeles as the team was in town to attend the ESPY awards.

"After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room," Long wrote in a tweet.

de Blasio said that Long will receive a new key from the city.

The team was honored with a ticker-tape parade in New York City on Wednesday after beating the Netherlands to capture their fourth Women's World Cup title.

They also took home the ESPY award for Best Team later that night.

