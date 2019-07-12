Zinedine Zidane Leaves Real Madrid's Pre-Season Camp for 'Personal Reasons'

By 90Min
July 12, 2019

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has left the club's pre-season training camp in Montreal due to personal reasons, with assistant David Bettoni set to lead Los Blancos in his absence.

The club are set to compete in the Audi Cup and International Champions Cup this summer, with their first fixture a meeting with Bayern Munich on 20 July.

However, Real took to their official website to reveal that Zidane will not be in Montreal to work with his side after he left the training camp for what was described as 'personal reasons'.

No further information was given about the situation, other than the fact that Bettoni will lead

the team until Zidane returns.

According to AS, club officials believe that Zidane will return in time to face Bayern in their opening pre-season fixture, and he is still expected to have plenty of time in which to work with his new-look side.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Zidane has already added Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Rodrygo Goes this summer, and he will certainly have been desperate to work with his new players as much as possible ahead of the upcoming season.

Los Blancos will also take on ArsenalAtletico Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur before the end of July, in the hope of adding two new pieces of silverware to their enormous trophy cabinet.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

The hope is that the squad will be able to recover from an abysmal previous campaign which saw them finish a huge 19 points behind rivals Barcelona in La Liga

They also crashed out of both the Champions League and Copa del Rey in disappointing fashion, leaving fans desperate for change this summer.

