AC Milan Make Improved Offer in Race to Sign Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout

Milan have made a new and improved offer to sign Jordan Veretout from Fiorentina, as they look to recover from the disappointments of the last 12 months.

I Rossoneri endured a difficult season in Serie A, finishing fifth in the league, and face the difficulty now of having to deal with no European football next season after picking up a one-year ban for breaches of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Milan have already had a busy summer however, concluding deals for Rade Krunic and Theo Hernandez. Additionally, I Rossoneri are hoping to finalise a deal for Ismael Bennacer and now Veretout.

Gianluca Di Marzio reports that progress is being made between Fiorentina and Milan over a deal for Veretout. Milan had originally wanted to include Lucas Biglia as part of the deal, however Di Marzio has claimed that the two clubs are now closer to finalising a deal after a meeting was held on Friday.

I Rossoneri have improved their offer and have not included any player in the deal this time, which is what Fiorentina are looking for. However, the report does not specify the exact offer tabled.

Veretout made 33 appearances for Fiorentina in Serie A last season, scoring five times and assisting three times from his midfield berth. The 26-year-old has been attracting interest since he announced his desire to play in European competitions in March (it's worth noting, of course, that he'll have to wait at least a year to do that with Milan).

Arsenal enquired over the possibility of a move for Veretout, while Milan and Roma remain keen – the report stating that Fiorentina also went on to hold a meeting with Roma the same day.