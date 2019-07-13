Inter End Lukaku Pursuit After Failing to Meet Manchester United's Valuation

By 90Min
July 13, 2019

Romelu Lukaku has been eyeing the exit door at Manchester United all summer, but a move away from Old Trafford now looks to be off.

Inter have been the main club linked with a move for the forward, as United look to offload the player they paid Everton £75m for in 2017.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

But now the Serie A club's pursuit of Lukaku looks to be over as they have failed to make an offer which is deemed suitable by the Manchester club, as reported by the Evening Standard.

They reveal that the two clubs met for talks this week, but were unable to come to any agreement over a price to be paid for the striker's services.

The Belgian has cut an increasingly frustrated figure at Old Trafford in recent months and a pathway out of the club looked to be on the cards.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Inter were looking for more creative ways to finance the transfer with either a player exchange or an initial loan with an obligation to buy as their two preferred options. However, Ed Woodward has made it clear that any offer besides cash up front would be batted away immediately. 

The Red Devils are looking to recoup the full £75m they paid for Lukaku, despite two disappointing seasons in Manchester where he has struggled to maintain a consistent run of form.

The 2018/19 campaign saw Lukaku bag just 12 goals in 32 Premier League appearances and as a result he lost his place in the first team, with Marcus Rashford becoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's preferred striking option.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

The Italian club's sporting director Piero Ausilio is believed to have returned from talks in London without an official asking price, but had the impression that United wanted to make a profit on the second most expensive signing in their history.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message