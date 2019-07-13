Nicolas Pepe 'Open to Everything' as Everton Continue to Show Interest in Lille Star

Nicolas Pepe's agent has revealed that the coveted Ivorian is 'open to everything' as Everton continue to show interest in the Lille forward, despite growing fears they will be priced out of a deal.

Pepe was nothing short of spectacular in the 2018/19 season, netting 22 goals and registering 11 assists in Ligue 1.

Lille value their prized asset at around £58m and he has attracted interest from a whole host of European clubs.

JEFF PACHOUD/GettyImages

Although It has been reported that Everton have joined the race for his signature, the Liverpool Echo claim that the club fear there will be a bidding war, driving his price up and making his services much harder to acquire.

The other clubs interested in the player - such as Paris Saint-Germain - will also be able to provide the player with the lucrative chance to play in the Champions League, whereas Everton, of course, cannot.

The Toffees have now been handed a boost in their pursuit however. Pepe's agent Samir Khiat played down PSG transfer speculation in a recent TV interview with L'Équipe Mercato (via Get French Football News) by claiming: "Nicolas is open to everything. The aim is for him to sign in the right place.

FRANCOIS LO PRESTI/GettyImages

"PSG is a possibility. I cannot say on the 12 July that he will sign for PSG. Today, all parties need to reach an agreement. Lille, the buying club and us."

Pepe is only 24 and has only become well renowned in more recent times, so it is important he is able to move to a club where he knows he will be able to continue to improve upon the last season. Pepe's agent also shares this belief.

He added: "He is wanted by a considerable number of clubs. For him, the most important thing is to be wanted and to go to a good club, in which he will play and continue to progress.”

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/GettyImages

Everton managed to stump up close to £50m (including add-ons) to land Richarlison last summer and it will take something similar and more, if they want to land the Ivorian. Although unlikely, the positive comments of Pepe's agent have given hope to the Toffees in their pursuit.

The player is reported to make a decision on his future soon after Ivory Coast were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations by Algeria, ending his involvement in the tournament.