Rhian Brewster Calls Progress 'Mad' as He Discusses Pre-Season With Liverpool

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster is 'loving every minute' of pre-season as he prepares for the 2019/20 campaign with the Reds' first team.

Brewster's scored twice in the 6-0 win over Tranmere to kick off the summer's friendlies, whetting the appetites of fans who have waited a long time to see the striker in action.

Having been sidelined in January 2018 with a serious knee injury, Brewster spent much of the 2018/19 season on the treatment table but he is now ready to make the most of what opportunities come next.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Speaking to Liverpool's official website, the England youth star revealed how happy he is to be part of pre-season rather than watching from the sidelines.

“This time last year I was out injured. I was here watching the boys play against Tranmere and this year I'm here playing,” he is quoted as saying. “It's mad how far you can come in a year.

“I’m loving every minute of pre-season. It's tough, don't get me wrong, but I'd rather be out there than on the treatment bench.

“I'm taking every moment as it comes. It's great to be back out there.”

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Jurgen Klopp has already earmarked Brewster for an 'important' role in Liverpool's first team next season, saying: "[Brewster] is a really big talent.





We’re really looking forward to seeing him in training and all that stuff. It will be an important role for us, we planned an important role for him. So, [he is like a] new player."

Liverpool continue their preparations for next season with a game against Bradford on Sunday, before travelling to the US to face Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and Sporting CP.