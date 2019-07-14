Man City is keen on free agent Dani Alves, Bayern Munich prepares for an improved offer for Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Man United sets a cut-off deadline for clubs interested in Paul Pogba. Read all the latest news and transfer rumors from around Europe and beyond.

Pep Guardiola is keen to reunite with Dani Alves, who is currently a free agent after leaving PSG, but the Man City manager will have to meet the 36-year-old's demands of £120,000-a-week, per the Daily Express. Both worked together at Barcelona and Guardiola is interested in bringing Alves to the Premier League and serve as backup to Kyle Walker. The right back is fresh from winning Copa America with Brazil.

Meanwhile, Man United has set a cut off deadline for Real Madrid as Paul Pogba's future with the club remains uncertain. According to The Mirror, any bid after August 8 will be rejected.

Bayern Munich has not given up on Chelsea's young winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and is set to raise its offer, according to reports from Daily Mail. The Bundesliga champion is ready to make a £45 million bid this week as it continues to strenghten its squad after the departures of Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and James Rodriguez, who returned to Real Madrid after his two-year loan spell with the Bavarians.

Speaking of James, Marca reports that the Colombian star wants a move to Atletico Madrid. Past reports had him linked with Napoli and even Man United, but according to the Spanish outlet, James wants to continue living in the Madrid and Diego Simeone appears to be interested in bringing him to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Done Deals: Valencia signs Uruguayan star Maxi Gomez from Celta Vigo on a five-year contract with a $158 million release clause.

After scoring 31 goals in 75 matches for Celta, the 22-year-old was attracting the attention of several clubs including West Ham, but Valencia won the race for the talented striker.

Finally, Antoine Griezmann greeeted some of his new teammates on Sunday as Barcelona prepares for a news conference and the official presentation during the club's first day of preseason where several players returned to camp for their medicals.

Antoine Griezmann greets his new teammates ahead of the French star's presentation and press conference later today (via @FCBarcelona) pic.twitter.com/lwPG8MuEji — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) July 14, 2019

He will begin training on Monday.