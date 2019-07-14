Sadio Mane Tipped to Make Real Madrid Move by Senegal FA Chief as Liverpool Prepare to Reject Offers

Senegal FA chief Saee Seck has urged Sadio Mane to leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid, even hinting that Los Blancos have already made an approach for the winger.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a stunning few seasons with Liverpool and has established himself as one of the most prolific wingers around. Links to Real are not new for Mane, although the La Liga giants have been tipped to reignite their interest this summer.

Seck, speaking to The Mirror, claimed that Mane has accomplished everything he needs to at Anfield and should capitalise on Real's interest during this transfer window.

He said: “Everybody in the world knows that Mane is in the top ten best footballers in the world and he has achieved significant success at Liverpool in the past season.

“He alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are phenomenal. But this is football and he won the Champions League last season and he has the chance to go to Madrid. For me I think it’s the best club in the world, even if I am a Barcelona fan I still think Real is the best and Mane should be thinking of that offer seriously.

“The career of a footballer is very short and sometimes you don’t get the chance a lot so if it’s there, and I think Zidane likes him, why not?





"He played in Southampton and when the chance came he took it and went to Liverpool and he has held the challenge well in England. I think he will do well with another challenge in another country.”

However, whilst Seck suggested that there is already an offer on the table for Mane, the Liverpool Echo insist that the Reds are yet to receive any bids for the Senegalese winger and they are not prepared to even consider any approaches for Mane, who they view as a vital part of their squad.

The Echo even suggest that, if Seck's claims are true, that Real may have made an illegal approach for Mane, similar to the current controversy surrounding Antoine Griezmann's move to Barcelona.





Last season, Mane racked up a stunning 26 goals and five assists in all competitions for Liverpool, forming a dominant attacking trio alongside Salah and Firmino. He finished as the Premier League's top scorer, and his form will be crucial for the Reds as they push for the title next season.