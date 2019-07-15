6 Lesser Known Forwards West Ham United Could Target This Summer

With the recent departure of Marko Arnautović to Chinese side Shanghai SIPG, West Ham are in search of a new striking option.

The Hammers are looking to add a versatile forward to their roster so that they can push on and improve upon the tenth place finish of last season.

Below are six lesser known/alternative strikers that the Hammers should look to target this transfer window.

Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC)

Carlos Vela has been in sensational form this season for MLS side Los Angeles FC. The striker has scored 19 goals in 19 appearances for his side this season. On top of his goals, the Mexican has also assisted his teammates a further eight times in the campaign.

Vela's good form has pushed Los Angeles to the top of the MLS Eastern Conference with 46 points, a massive 11 points clear of their nearest rivals the Seattle Sounders.

His performances are likely to put clubs such as West Ham on alert as they search for a replacement for Marko Arnautović.

Rodrigo (Valencia)

Valencia striker Rodrigo could be another striker that West Ham could turn their attention towards. The Spanish striker enjoyed yet another fruitful campaign at Valencia last season and was on the score sheet when the club famously beat Barcelona in the Copa del Rey final.

The Spanish international scored 15 goals last season for his side while providing a further 10 assists. It is believed that the striker would be available for around €50m this summer.

Should West Ham make a move for the Spaniard his pace could be a real asset in the Premier League.

Ishak Belfodil (Hoffenheim)

Hoffenheim striker Ishak Belfodil had a very good season in the Bundesliga last season. The striker finished the season, scoring 17 goals and providing a further six assists in all competitions.

The forward proved to be one of Hoffenheim's standout players last season and could be available for a relatively cheap price in the current market, as he is valued at measly €20m.

Although he is out injured with ligament damage until mid-August, the striker could be a real steal should the Hammers move to sign him.

Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

Celta Vigo's Iago Aspas has shown that he consistently score goal in La Liga since his departure from Liverpool.

The Spanish international scored an impressive 21 goals in 29 appearances last season and is thought to be valued around €30m.

Aspas has tried his hand once before in the Premier League with a brief and unsuccessful spell with Liverpool. Since then though, the player has developed into a more ruthless striker. He is, however, now 31 years old, so would likely be a short-term option if West Ham were to try and sign him.

Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg)

Wout Weghorst helped guide his side to a top-six finish in the Bundesliga last season after a number of impressive performances.

The Dutch striker scored 18 goals in just 36 appearances for Wolfsburg last season, including a hat trick against Augsburg on the final day of the season.

Wolfsburg's goal machine is thought to be valued at around €30m and would be an ideal striking option for the Hammers.

Haris Seferovic (Benfica)

Swiss striker Haris Seferovic showed the quality that he possesses last season after finishing as the top scorer in the Portuguese league.





The Benfica striker ended the season on 23 goals in the league, averaging a goal every 86 minutes. This impressive number could put teams such as West Ham on alert as they look for another attacking option.





Seferovic is a powerful forward who knows where the net is. After being so successful in the Portuguese league, he may be tempted by a new challenge in the Premier League.