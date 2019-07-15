Aaron Ramsey Reveals 'Dream' to Achieve Success With Juventus & Confirms He Will Wear Number 8 Shirt

Aaron Ramsey has described his move to Juventus as a dream, insisting that he is looking forward to achieving success under new manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Welshman, who is currently recovering from injury, sealed a free transfer to the Allianz stadium this summer after his contract with Arsenal expired, and he is expected to become a core part of the Serie A champions' squad.

Speaking in his first press conference (via the club's YouTube channel), Ramsey confessed that he could not reject Juventus once he learned they were keen on signing him.

He said: "When I knew that Juventus was interested in me, I couldn't refuse that. It's a great club, one of the biggest in the world, and to have the opportunity to come here and to play for them is a dream, to come and play at the top level.





"It's a challenge for myself, to come over and experience a different way of life, a different culture, for me to take that in and embrace that. Hopefully everything goes nicely over here.

"I know how hard it's going to be, I have prepared myself for that, and i'm looking forward to the challenge.





"I received a great welcome from everyone here. I've met Sarri and I can't wait to help him and the team reach some big goals this season. Sarri did very well in England I think he can make a great contribution here, looking for both wins and playing good football.





"I'm working hard with the rest of the group to be ready as soon as possible. My recovery is progressing well and day after day I'm recovering my form. It's not yet been decided whether I'll go on the tour to Asia."

A message for you all from @aaronramsey! ⚪️⚫️



When asked what fans can expect from him at Juventus, Ramsey responded: "I like to have an impact on the game, whether that's scoring goals or providing assists. I can defend but also push forwards, we will understand together with the coach how I can help the team.





"I will wear the number eight shirt next season. I wanted it and when it became available I had to take it. I know a great champion like Claudio Marchisio wore it and if I can do what he has I will be very proud. I am ready for this big challenge."