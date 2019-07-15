AFCON Roundup: Senegal Squeeze Past Tunisia & Riyad Mahrez Sends Algeria to the Final

By 90Min
July 15, 2019

Senegal and Algeria will face off in the final clash of the 2019 African Cup of Nations having secured dramatic victories in their respective semi-final matches. 

Senegal needed extra time to overcome Tunisia, winning 1-0 courtesy of a Dylan Bronn own-goal. The enthralling encounter also saw two missed penalties and a late Tunisia spot-kick overturned by VAR. 

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Algeria required some late magic from Riyad Mahrez to secure a victory in stoppage time. The Manchester City winger curled in a beautifully whipped freekick with the score tied at 1-1, after Odion Ighalo's penalty levelled out a William Troost-Ekong own goal for Nigeria. 


Here's a roundup of the thrilling AFCON semi-finals. 

Senegal 1-0 Tunisia (AET)

Senegal started the match as the better side, dominating a relatively uneventful first half and were unlucky not to have gone ahead as Sadio Mane missed in front of an open goal. 

Tunisia upped their intent and intensity after the interval and were awarded a penalty after Kalidou Koulibaly's arm blocked Ferjani Sassi's strike. Sassi's tame effort from the resulting spot-kick lacked conviction, however, and was comfortably saved by Alfred Gomis. 

KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

Senegal were given a penalty of their own just four minutes later after Ismaila Sarr was taken down by Bronn, but Henri Saivet - on penalty duty after Mane's consecutive misses from the spot in this tournament - was denied by an excellent save from Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen. 


Having gone to additional extra time, Hassen became Senegal's unlikely hero, inexplicably gifting the victory to the Lions, failing to deal with a set-piece which rebounded off Bronn into the empty net.

Algeria 2-1 Nigeria


Algeria laid down their mark on the game early, playing decisive football as Baghdad Bounedjah came close on two occasions, first drawing a save from Daniel Akpeyi and then seeing a fierce effort deflected just over the bar. 


The breakthrough for the Fennecs came after some dazzling footwork on the right from Mahrez, as his cross was turned into Nigeria's net by William Troost-Ekong.

FADEL SENNA/GettyImages

Nigeria equalised thanks to a VAR review that awarded the Super Eagles a penalty after Peter Etebo's shot was handled, with former Watford striker Odion Ighalo coolly converting the spot-kick. 


Algeria were rewarded for their dominance at the death, however, when star man Mahrez curved the ball into the top-left corner from a free-kick at the edge of the box, sparking scenes of euphoria from the Algerian players and fans. 


The deciding match of the tournament between finalists Algeria and Senegal will take place at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday 19 July.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message