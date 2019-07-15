AFCON Roundup: Senegal Squeeze Past Tunisia & Riyad Mahrez Sends Algeria to the Final

Senegal and Algeria will face off in the final clash of the 2019 African Cup of Nations having secured dramatic victories in their respective semi-final matches.

Senegal needed extra time to overcome Tunisia, winning 1-0 courtesy of a Dylan Bronn own-goal. The enthralling encounter also saw two missed penalties and a late Tunisia spot-kick overturned by VAR.



KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Algeria required some late magic from Riyad Mahrez to secure a victory in stoppage time. The Manchester City winger curled in a beautifully whipped freekick with the score tied at 1-1, after Odion Ighalo's penalty levelled out a William Troost-Ekong own goal for Nigeria.





Here's a roundup of the thrilling AFCON semi-finals.

Senegal 1-0 Tunisia (AET)

Senegal started the match as the better side, dominating a relatively uneventful first half and were unlucky not to have gone ahead as Sadio Mane missed in front of an open goal.

Tunisia upped their intent and intensity after the interval and were awarded a penalty after Kalidou Koulibaly's arm blocked Ferjani Sassi's strike. Sassi's tame effort from the resulting spot-kick lacked conviction, however, and was comfortably saved by Alfred Gomis.



KHALED DESOUKI/GettyImages

Senegal were given a penalty of their own just four minutes later after Ismaila Sarr was taken down by Bronn, but Henri Saivet - on penalty duty after Mane's consecutive misses from the spot in this tournament - was denied by an excellent save from Tunisia goalkeeper Mouez Hassen.





Having gone to additional extra time, Hassen became Senegal's unlikely hero, inexplicably gifting the victory to the Lions, failing to deal with a set-piece which rebounded off Bronn into the empty net.

Algeria 2-1 Nigeria





Algeria laid down their mark on the game early, playing decisive football as Baghdad Bounedjah came close on two occasions, first drawing a save from Daniel Akpeyi and then seeing a fierce effort deflected just over the bar.





The breakthrough for the Fennecs came after some dazzling footwork on the right from Mahrez, as his cross was turned into Nigeria's net by William Troost-Ekong.

FADEL SENNA/GettyImages

Nigeria equalised thanks to a VAR review that awarded the Super Eagles a penalty after Peter Etebo's shot was handled, with former Watford striker Odion Ighalo coolly converting the spot-kick.





Algeria were rewarded for their dominance at the death, however, when star man Mahrez curved the ball into the top-left corner from a free-kick at the edge of the box, sparking scenes of euphoria from the Algerian players and fans.







The deciding match of the tournament between finalists Algeria and Senegal will take place at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday 19 July.