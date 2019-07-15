Colorado Rapids vs Arsenal Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Arsenal's first pre-season game of the year finished in a 3-3 draw against Boreham Wood, and the Gunners now fly to America to start their US pre-season tour.

Unai Emery's men face Colorado Rapids, who are also owned by Stan Kroenke. This will be the first meeting between the sides and it looks set to be an exciting one.

The Arsenal players will look to get some much-needed game time under their belt before they start the International Champions Cup later in the week. Pre-season is always a chance for the youngsters to make an impression ahead of the regular season and prove that they deserve an opportunity.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday, 17 July What Time Is Kick Off? 02:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Dick's Sporting Goods Park TV Channel/Live Stream? Premier Sports Referee? TBC

Team News

Arsenal will be without some of their key players during this pre-season fixture. Both Rob Holding and Hector Bellerin are likely to miss the majority of Arsenal's pre-season fixtures as they recover from cruciate ligament and knee injury respectively.

Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny are unavailable for team selection due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Club captain Laurent Koscielny has boycotted the Gunners' American tour as he looks to force his way back to Ligue 1 next season.





Goalkeeper Bernd Leno is still out injured following a ligament injury which forced him to miss the Europa League final. The German has no expected return date, but the Gunners are hopeful he will be fit by the start of next season.





Centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos picked up an injury during the final game of the season against Burnley and it's unknown when the Greek defender will return but it is likely he will be fine for pre-season.

Colorado Rapids will be without defender Kortne Ford, following his knee injury in March, leaving the American set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Predicted Lineups

Colorado Rapids Howard; Vines, Smith, Abubakar, Rosenberry; Wilson, Bassett Lewis, Rubio, Shinyashiki; Kamara. Arsenal Martinez; Thompson, Sokratis, Chambers, Jenkinson; Willock, Xhaka, Smith-Rowe; Nelson, Martinelli, Mkhitaryan.

Recent Form

Arsenal go into the game after a disappointing 3-3 draw with Boreham Wood. The Gunners struggled in the latter stages of the season, with an embarrassing Europa League final loss to rivals Chelsea. Emery's men also failed to get the necessary results towards the end of last season, ultimately costing them a spot in the Champions League.

Colorado only have one win in their last five fixtures, this has meant that they sit in 11th in the Western Conference of the MLS just one spot above the bottom. The American side will have to be at their best to get a result against even a weakened Arsenal.

Colorado Rapids Arsenal Portland Timbers 2-2 Colorado Rapids (14/7) Boreham Wood 3-3 Arsenal (06/7) Colorado Rapids 1-2 New England Revolution (05/7) Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal (29/5) Colorado Rapids 1-0 Los Angeles (29/6) Burnley 1-3 Arsenal (12/5) Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 Colorado Rapids (23/6) Valencia 2-4 Arsenal (9/5) Colorado Rapids 2-2 New Mexico (13/6) Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Arsenal (05/5)

Prediction

Despite it looking likely that Arsenal will give their youngsters a runabout, they should have enough quality to see off a Colorado side that is struggling to string together a set of results.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-3 Arsenal