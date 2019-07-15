Everton Signs Midfielder Fabian Delph From Man City

By 90Min
July 15, 2019

Everton has officially confirmed the signing of Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph, following reports that the 29-year-old had joined the Toffees training camp in Switzerland. 

Few expect Delph to stick around at City this season given his depleted role in the side. The 29-year-old managed just 11 Premier League appearances last season, and is likely to have been pushed further down the pecking order in his natural position by the arrival of Rodri. 

As a result, he has been linked with a number of potential moves away, with Everton quickly emerging as perhaps the most realistic, and it was officially confirmed by the Merseyside club on Monday. 

The move was pre-empted by reports from Sky Sports who claimed that the England midfielder, who was reinvented as an emergency left-back for Pep Guardiola's purposes in recent years, had been left out of the Manchester City squad who travelled to China for pre-season, and instead linked up with the Toffees in Switzerland. 

Negotiations were believed to be ongoing over a £9m transfer, but he has now officially signed, and will take part in the remainder of Everton's pre-season schedule. 

He becomes their third summer signing, after goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and the permanent arrival of Andre Gomes, in the days to come. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message