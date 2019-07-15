Everton has officially confirmed the signing of Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph, following reports that the 29-year-old had joined the Toffees training camp in Switzerland.

Few expect Delph to stick around at City this season given his depleted role in the side. The 29-year-old managed just 11 Premier League appearances last season, and is likely to have been pushed further down the pecking order in his natural position by the arrival of Rodri.

✅ High Quality

✅ Experience

✅ Hunger

✅ Ambition



Welcome, Fabian Delph! pic.twitter.com/qFHSccvUpF — Everton (@Everton) July 15, 2019

As a result, he has been linked with a number of potential moves away, with Everton quickly emerging as perhaps the most realistic, and it was officially confirmed by the Merseyside club on Monday.

The move was pre-empted by reports from Sky Sports who claimed that the England midfielder, who was reinvented as an emergency left-back for Pep Guardiola's purposes in recent years, had been left out of the Manchester City squad who travelled to China for pre-season, and instead linked up with the Toffees in Switzerland.

Negotiations were believed to be ongoing over a £9m transfer, but he has now officially signed, and will take part in the remainder of Everton's pre-season schedule.

He becomes their third summer signing, after goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and the permanent arrival of Andre Gomes, in the days to come.