Steve Bruce to Pursue Everton Duo Yannick Bolasie & James McCarthy at Newcastle

Steve Bruce is ready to move for Everton duo Yannick Bolasie and James McCarthy once he has been confirmed as Newcastle United's new manager.

Bruce is expected to be brought to St James' Park as the replacement for Rafa Benitez - who left the club this summer after failing to agree on a new contract - and speculation Bruce has resigned from his post at Sheffield Wednesday has emerged on Monday. Bruce confirmed talks with Newcastle had taken place over the weekend and a deal isn't far off.

90min has learned that Bruce is eager to take advantage of the available transfer kitty by recruiting a number of new players once he is confirmed as Newcastle boss.

The manager will begin with Bolasie and McCarthy - two players he has often tried to sign in the past for previous clubs. During his time with Aston Villa, Bruce was keen for the club to land Bolasie on loan, and they ultimately managed to do so after he had been sacked.

Bruce also pushed to sign McCarthy after the Irish midfielder recovered from his broken leg, but was unable to convince Marco Silva to part ways with him.

Now both are available, having been told by Silva that they are not part of his first-team plans going forward, the pair would jump at the prospect of moving to St James’ Park, either permanently or on loan.

Newcastle fans are desperate to see the club spend some money this summer, having narrowly avoided relegation from the Premier League last season.

They have already lost Ayoze Perez, Mohamed Diame and Salomon Rondon, whilst they are yet to sign any new players in their place, with club officials preferring to focus on finding a new manager.

With the Magpies closing in on Bruce, attention will soon turn back to the transfer market, and Bolasie and McCarthy are set to be two of their primary targets this summer.