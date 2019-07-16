Lorenzo Insigne Brands Former Napoli Manager Maurizio Sarri's Move to Juventus a 'Betrayal'

Napoli winger Lorenzo Insigne has hit out at former boss Maurizio Sarri after his recent switch from Chelsea to Juventus.

Sarri took control of the Old Lady earlier this summer after a mixed season in England saw him at odds with his own players, as well as enduring a turbulent relationship with the club's supporters. Despite that, he led Chelsea to Europa League glory, an FA Cup final appearance and a third place Premier League finish.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

But after just one season at Stamford Bridge, Sarri has opted to return to Italy - taking up the reins at Juventus following the departure of Massimiliano Allegri.

Prior to joining Chelsea, the creator of 'Sarriball' led Napoli to two second placed finishes in three seasons - but Insigne, as quoted by Goal, is less than impressed with his former manager's decision to join Juve.





Speaking in a Q&A session, Insigne said: "I said it and I say it again, for us Neapolitans, that was a betrayal.





“And it will be forever. Now we have to focus on ourselves and try to beat him at all costs. Now that he's gone to Juve, I don't want to talk about him anymore."

The diminutive forward, who netted 14 times last season, then ended any uncertainty over his future - claiming he's never considered leaving Napoli, reiterating his and the club's desire to win the Serie A title, as well as remarking one of his favourite career moments so far.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

He continued: "No, I never thought of leaving Napoli. I'm still young, I'm happy in Naples and want to stay here for the rest of my career.





"Scoring that goal against Real Madrid gave me such strong sensations and I hope other young Neapolitan lads can feel the same way in future. It is the dream of all Neapolitan boys and I am very proud to be in this position.





“The Scudetto is a dream for all of us and we will try once more."

Napoli's previous two Serie A titles came in 1987 and 1990, with Sarri coming agonisingly close to ending Gli Azzurri's barren run during the 2017/18 season.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

They will have a tough task ahead of them as they attempt to dethrone Juventus this season, though, with Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Gianluigi Buffon having arrived in Turin on free transfers - with Matthijs de Ligt also poised to join from Ajax in a mega-money move.