AC Milan Enquire About Luka Modric Move Despite Real Madrid Midfielder's Desire to Stay in Spain

By 90Min
July 17, 2019

AC Milan have become the latest side to make contact with Real Madrid over the availability of Luka Modric, despite reports from Spain suggesting the midfielder has no intention of leaving Zinedine Zidane's side.

Los Blancos have set about reinvigorating their squad this summer, as they look to both inject some much needed quality into the side and trim the deadwood. Because of the latter, suggestions were made that Modric may be headed for the exit door, with both Milan clubs interested.

However, Marca have poured cold water over the claims, reporting that the Ballon d'Or holder has no intention of leaving the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Moreover, they add that Zidane sees the 33-year-old as a key member of his side.

With uncertainty surrounding a number of Madrid's stars, Milan enquired about Modric's availability – although any potential deal would require a good number of variables being matched in order to come to fruition.

Some of those reasons come courtesy of Sky Sports (via Sport) who actually go one further and say that Modric's agent had flown to Italy to speak to the Serie A side – yet they too state any possible agreement would be 'complicated'. On top of Zidane's unwillingness to lose the midfielder, Milan would have to somehow stump up a salary of around €12m per year which, given their ongoing issues with FFP, seems highly unlikely.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

There are still some players the La Liga side are listening to offers for, however. Those include Dani Ceballos, who is on the brink of joining Arsenal, Gareth Bale, Isco, Marco Asensio, Lucas Vazquez and James Rodriguez. If the right price comes in for any one of those players then Madrid will listen.

With Eden Hazard, Rodrygo, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic and Ferland Mendy already joining this summer for a total transfer fee outlay at around €300m, a whole number of Los Blancos stars could still leave the Spanish capital.

