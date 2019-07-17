Everton Eyeing Mario Mandzukic as Search for Attacking Reinforcements Continues

Everton are monitoring the situation of Mario Mandzukic at Juventus, with Toffees boss Marco Silva keen on adding attacking reinforcements to his squad.

The 33-year-old's future in Turin is seemingly uncertain following the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as boss, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean and the returning Gonzalo Higuain providing stiff competition for places.

The former Chelsea boss is reportedly keen to have Ronaldo occupying the central striking role, while Dybala is unlikely to depart Turin - now that Massimiliano Allegri, whom he had a strained relationship with, has departed as manager.

Now, according to the Telegraph, Everton are keeping tabs on his situation as they look to bolster their forward options.

Many critics have suggested that the Toffees have yet to sufficiently replace Romelu Lukaku, who joined Manchester United a little over two years ago, with Cenk Tosun and Dominic Calvert-Lewin failing to deliver on a consistent basis last season.

It is not clear whether Mandzukic is willing to accept a role at Juventus that will likely leave him confined to the substitutes bench, with his career so far seeing him take a leading role for a number of Europe's most illustrious sides.

Everton have yet to make an attacking signing this window despite being linked to a number of names across Europe. Most prominent amongst them is Lille's Nicolas Pepe who is valued at around £58.5m, but also reportedly in the frame is Barcelona's Malcom, Ajax's David Neres and Bertrand Traore of Lyon.

They have, however, made signings concerning other areas of the pitch. Fabian Delph and Andre Gomes have arrived to bolster Silva's midfield options, while Jonas Lossl arrived on a free transfer from recently relegated Huddersfield Town.