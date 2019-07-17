Fabian Delph: Why the New Signing Could Be the Missing Piece in Everton's Jigsaw

Signing a three-year deal at Goodison Park after completing a switch from Manchester City, Fabian Delph could be one of the best under-the-radar signings of the summer so far.

The versatility Delph showed at Aston Villa, City and at international level for England will be hugely important to Everton as they look to finally break into the top six next season.

The 29-year-old is capable of playing anywhere in a midfield three but is also a very accomplished option at left back.

🇨🇭 | Cranking it ☝️ as Fabian Delph joins his first session with the Toffees out in Switzerland! #EFC



🔜: 🆚 @AS_Monaco_EN pic.twitter.com/jLxyMNyhft — Everton (@Everton) July 16, 2019

He has shown great composure and athleticism in the centre of the pitch, making him strongly suited to the left side of a diamond formation. His appetite for a tackle, his leadership and his pace make him equally as influential defensively as he is going forward.

The Bradford born midfielder could help prevent Everton from making the similar mistakes they did last season, where a lack of leadership and experience cost them. A series of defensive errors and a lack of confidence at times harrowed Marco Silva's side, costing them valuable points that could have helped them finish further up the table.

An inability to compete with teams such as newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers and a mediocre Manchester United resulted in the Merseyside outfit missing out on the top six spot they were aiming for.

With former Premier League champions Leicester strengthening under new boss Brendan Rodgers, Silva has an even harder task ahead of the new campaign.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

In Delph, Everton are getting a full England international in his prime with a wealth of experience. Having worked with Pep Guardiola, Delph knows what it takes to win and could help mould Everton into a more confident, attacking side. He won't turn them into Barcelona, but simply leading by example could be enough to make the difference for Everton this year.





Though he is not necessarily a better player than the midfielders Silva already has in his squad, his mentality and experience from past clubs could mean he holds down a regular position in the first team.

Everton already have a good mix of talent in central midfield, from defensive midfielders Morgan Schneiderlin and Muhamed Besic to Andre Gomes, Idrissa Gueye and Tom Davies in terms of box-to-box midfielders.

Delph is definitely a strong box-to-box option and could form a strong partnership with Idrissa Gueye, who is an equally athletic player. Between the pair of them, they could create a hard working industrious midfield two that would be very hard to play against. Both are not without their attacking talents either, giving Everton a good balance in central areas.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Of course, Delph isn't only known for his midfield contributions, and was often deployed as a left-back by Guardiola at City. In terms of left-backs, Everton are well covered with Lucas Digne proving to be a more than competent replacement for Leighton Baines.

However, it will be comforting for Everton fans to know that at any time Delph could do a job in that position, should he be required.





Along with his versatility, it's Delph's leadership that stands out on and off the pitch. Whilst at Aston Villa, Delph captained the club on multiple occasions and proved himself as a leader with a cool head in the centre of midfield. Unfortunately, fans of Villa only remember his departure, when he announced he would stay at the club back in 2015 only to leave for Manchester City.

What he has achieved, however, surely outweighs that indiscretion. His experience, along with his ability as a footballer, could prove vital in creating a strong mentality at Goodison Park.

Coming off the back of consecutive Premier League titles at Manchester City, Delph could also help instil a winning mentality between the players. His drive and hunger to succeed will be vital in Everton's push for the top six place they desire.