Report: Lo Celso Hands In Transfer Request as Real Betis Sets Asking Price for Tottenham

Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso has told the club he wants to leave amid Tottenham's interest, with the club responding by setting the required fee.

By 90Min
July 17, 2019

Spurs have been tracking the Argentine for some time, reportedly submitting an offer of around £53m back in May, which was rejected. However, despite continuous talks between the two sides, little progress has been made since, with Lo Celso's participation at the Copa America delaying much of the nitty-gritty negotiations.

However, according to Seville newspaper ABC, the midfielder has now issued a transfer request in order to push through the move to Spurs.

In response, the Spanish side have told Lo Celso he will be allowed to depart the club if an offer of €75m (or around £67m) comes in. That sum would represent a £12m increase on the club-record fee the Lilywhites shelled out for Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele this summer.

It is understood that the 23-year-old is not unsettled in Seville, but sees the need to make a step-up, with Spurs' participation in the Champions League a key factor. Likewise, though, he wouldn't be beyond staying at the Benito Villamarin if this valuation is not met.

Betis boss Rubi has spoken up about the club's transfer business in recent times, admitting that Lo Celso would likely need to depart in order for the club to secure the services of one-time Liverpool target Nabil Fekir.

The tactician explained: "We all want new faces soon but in the end we also look for the economic benefit and it is not easy."

And, alluding to Lo Celso, he continued: “I know who does or does not have that intention. We are talking about a case in which the idea is very clear to leave. The rest are staying."

