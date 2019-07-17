Kieran Trippier Hails Diego Simeone as 'Unbelievable' After Sealing Atletico Madrid Move

Kieran Trippier has praised both Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid's current crop of players after sealing his move to the Spanish side from Tottenham.

The England international put pen to paper on a three-year-deal, for a fee of £20m plus add-ons, after struggling to make a similar impact for Spurs this season as he had done the season prior.

INTERVIEW

@trippier2's first words as a Red & White

"Atleti have world class players and an unbelievable coach."

Having passed his medical on Wednesday, Trippier sealed the move after a summer of speculation linking him with Serie A sides Juventus and Inter. However, speaking on Atletico's official website, the 28-year-old confessed his admiration for both Simeone and the squad he will join up with - stating he can't wait to begin life in the Spanish capital.

"Its an amazing feeling," he said. "I've always wanted to play abroad and what a place to play, in Madrid. It's got a fantastic team and an unbelievable manager and I'm just looking forward to getting on with it and meeting the team."

The former Burnley right-back also mentioned the club's experiences in tournaments as a reason for joining Los Rojiblancos, reaffirming his admiration for the La Liga side's manager after leaving Spurs.

"They've been to some major finals, they've done so well in La Liga over the years and they have got a quality team and an unbelievable manager and it's something I can't wait to do: work off the manager, learn off the manager and help the team to be a success in the future.

@trippier2 has completed his first training session in Red & White!

Our new signing has already joined his teammates in Los Ángeles de San Rafael

➕📸👉 https://t.co/PPLIvdzefA#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/dxpBWI00QV — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 17, 2019

"The manager, you can see how close he is over the years with his squad and I can't wait to be part of this and obviously learn off the manager and work under him.

"I do everything for the team and give my all and for sure I'll do that for Atletico. I like to win, and yes, I'll give 110% every game."