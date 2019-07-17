Manchester City 4-1 West Ham: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Citizens Ease Past Hammers

Despite arriving just one day prior, Manchester City acclimatised quickly to the humid environment of the Nanjing Olympic Sports Center as they beat West Ham 4-1 in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

It was a day for the Premier League champions youth prospects to shine, with Lukas Nmecha and Adrian Bernabe showcasing their talents against a strong Hammers line-up.

But while they excelled, it was Raheem Sterling who guaranteed the win for the Citizens - scoring twice in an electric second half display.

West Ham had plenty of chances of their own, and despite the scoreline, were in the game for the majority of the match - offering hope that a few defensive improvements could lead to a potential stab at European qualification next season.

Here's our breakdown of the game.

Manchester City

Key Talking Point

As much as it is unlikely that we will see Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero or Bernardo Silva forced out of the side, this pre-season match has proven that youth should perhaps be given an opportunity next season. Striker Lukas Nmecha looked powerful and dangerous, winning and scoring a penalty to give his side the lead, whilst winger Adrian Bernabe provided a delicious assist for veteran playmaker David Silva. Long-term Fernandinho replacement Rodri was comfortable in central midfield, looking like a player who will be constructing attacks from deep rather than someone who will constantly be breaking up play.

Starting XI: Bravo (7); Danilo (6), Angelino (5), Laporte (7), Harwood-Bellis (7), Rodri (7), David Silva (9*), Doyle (8), Bernabe (8), Poveda-Ocampo (7), Nmecha (8).

Substitutes: Sane (7); Sterling (9), De Bruyne (8), Bernardo Silva (7), Zinchenko (7) Gundogan (7), Walker (7), Garcia (6), Stones (6). STAR MAN - Despite only featuring for the first half, David Silva silenced any doubts over whether he is still truly capable of playing at the top level, in a side of City's quality. His glorious control and finish for City's first goal of the game beautifully complimented the outstanding ball which gave him the opportunity in the first place. He put in an eye-catching performance, made all the more impressive by the fact that he had to do so with a number of fringe players, being one of four replaced by Sterling, Leroy Sane, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne at the start of the second period. What a pass by Bernabe! And then that chest control and finish from David Silva! pic.twitter.com/Ed4y6KI79c — Man City Delhi Supporters Club (@ManCityDelhi) July 17, 2019 David Silva is like a fine wine isn't he? — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) 17 July 2019 @21LVA what a goal __ — Nick Jackson (@njmcfc1894) 17 July 2019 Tommy Doyle and David Silva _ — Maroonmafia67@Dougiemcfc (@Maroonmafia671) 17 July 2019

Key Talking Point

West Ham are not short of attacking prowess, which is only going to be enhanced when Sebastian Haller is deployed, as tricky forwards Manuel Lanzini and Felipe Anderson caused the City defence all sort of problems. The Brazilian made a great contribution to the opening goal when he turned left back Angelino - who had a day to forget - inside out, only leaving him able to stop Anderson using his arm. The resultant penalty was coolly converted by Mark Noble. But, as predicted, it is their defensive frailties which may end up being a costly factor during the 2019/20 campaign. It was fairly simple for City's creative youngsters to break them down at times, whilst a clumsy Ogbonna challenge allowed City to come from behind before the half time whistle.

Starting XI: Roberto (6); Fredericks(7), Diop (6), Ogbonna (5), Johnson (6), Rice (6), Noble (6), Wilshere (6), Lanzini (8), Anderson (8), Antonio (7).

Substitutes: Sanchez (6), Snodgrass (6), Hernandez (7), Yarmolenko (7), Diangana (6), Obiang (6), Zabaleta (6), Cresswell (6), Reid (6). STAR MAN - Manuel Lanzini has had a difficult spell in recent times, suffering from a severe injury and only now truly breaking back into West Ham's starting XI.

But West Ham fans should be excited by what they saw of him. He looked likely to make something happen every time he got on the ball, driving at defenders and always looking for the killer pass, or opportunity to take a snap-shot on goal. Looking forward to watching Manuel Lanzini this season. Had that horrible injury which meant he missed most of last season, it'll be interesting to see how he develops. Quality player. #PLAsiaTrophy #mciwhu — David Hickman (@DavidHickman87) July 17, 2019 West Ham front four could look like



Filipe Anderson

Pablo Formals

Manuel Lanzini



Sebastian Haller



Obviously two of them need to settle and one coming back from long injury but if it clicks that’s an impressive front four. — Neil (@spuddy1878) July 16, 2019

