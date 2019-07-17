Now that Matthijs de Ligt has completed his medical with Juventus, it's only a matter of time until the Serie A champion officially makes the announcement of the Dutch defender's arrival. But De Ligt aside, there are still plenty of rumors cirucalting throughout the soccer world.

Arsenal is currently waiting on Zinedine Zidane to approve a loan deal for Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, while Everton patiently waits to see what Juventus will do with Mario Mandzukic. Elsewhere, Neymar Jr continues his search for a new club while Inter Milan looks to meet Man United's valuation of Romelu Lukaku. Follow all the latest news and transfer rumors from Europe and beyond.

Arsenal wants Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos and according to Sky Sports, it just needs to wait for Zinedine Zidane's approval. The report also mentioned Tottenham was also interested for a permanent deal but Los Blancos preffered a temporary move and opted for the Gunners. Unai Emery is apparently not done as he is also looking to bring Brazilian star Everton from Gremio and Saint-Etienne promising center back William Saliba.

Neymar Jr is desperate to leave PSG and is currently offering his services to practically any major club who is willing to listen, according to AS and Mundo Deportivo. Barcelona is reportedly interested but seeing as it just spent big for Antoine Griezmann, it has to work around a cash-plus-player offer. But PSG rejected a part offer that would have included €40 million plus Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele. The search continues.

Everton, meanwhile, wants Mario Mandzukic and is just waiting to see what Juventus plans to do with the Croatian star, per The Telegraph.

After Man United beat Leeds on Wednesday as part of its preseason tour in Australia, a notable absentee was Romelu Lukaku, who reportedly missed the game due to a knock in training.

Solskjaer on Lukaku: "Of course it's not ideal when you miss training sessions... then he missed a game again today, so he’s missed two chances to play 45 minutes. At this stage it's important that we get everyone fit, so hopefully he'll be available soon" #MUFC — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) July 17, 2019

The Belgian striker is also wanted by Inter Milan, but Man United won't sell for anything less than €79 million. Inter is apparently willing to come close. And what about Paul Pogba? Ole Gunnar Solskajer is hopeful his star midfielder will stay but Mino Raiola, who represents Pogba, said today of a proposed move to Real Madrid: "The end of this story hasn't been written. We're here today, I don't know about tomorrow."

Speaking of Madrid, it seems James Rodriguez will train with the team from July 29, according to Marca. Napoli is interested but only for a two-year loan spell (similar to what happened at Bayern Munich) but Los Blancos will only let him go if it's a permament move.

Done deals: Kieran Trippier is an Atletico Madrid player.

The right back joins Diego Simeone's side from Tottenham on a three-year deal.