Unai Emery Insists Arsenal Are Looking to Sign 3 or 4 'Very Expensive' Players Amid Fan Frustration

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has insisted that the club are working tirelessly to make some huge signings this summer, as he looks to relax the concerns of frustrated fans.

Many supporters have voiced their displeasure at the fact that Arsenal are operating with a transfer budget of around £45m, even though they have been linked with a number of big signings, such as Kieran Tierney and Wilfried Zaha.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of Arsenal's pre-season friendly with Bayern Munich (via the club's official website), Emery insisted that they are targeting three or four huge signings who would be able to make an instant impact at the Emirates Stadium.

He said: "We are working, the club is working with the possibility to sign some new players to help us. We are doing a lot of meetings with the club, with Edu, with Raul [Sanllehi] and also with Josh and Stan Kroenke on Monday in Denver. We have a clear idea to sign players to help us with quality and in the positions we need.

"We are taking with the patience and with the calm because we really want to sign players who can help us with a big performance, and also because we think in the team we have very good players and young players and we also need to take the best player in some positions.

Naomi Baker/GettyImages

"Really, I can say to our supporters that we are going to have a very good team with the players that are there now and also with three or four players who can help us in a few days.





"Really we are speaking about the big players and because we are starting thinking about our team and our squad now, and we have very good players and very good young players that can progress to take and get big performances with us. Other players can come here to help us.





"We need, really, that they will come with a big performance and also our target is to achieve three or four players who really improve our team and our squad now.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

"We are being very, very demanding and we are first speaking about the possibility to sign very big, very expensive players and the first player in our list is our first target. And after, if we cannot achieve that, then the second. But we are thinking every time that they are going to improve our squad."