Wayne Rooney: Ex-Man Utd & Everton Star Hails 'Amazing' Jurgen Klopp

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has hailed the abilities of Liverpool's Champions League-winning manager Jurgen Klopp, claiming the coach's best years are ahead of him.

Famously a fierce rival for most of his career at Everton and United, where he scored 253 goals in 559 appearances, 33-year-old Rooney's surprisingly positive comments may be a little hard to swallow for his old fans.

The striker, who now plays for MLS side DC United, told Sport Bild "Jurgen is a manager every player would love playing for.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"You can see how much fun his players have playing under him. I met him once, he is an amazing guy."





Despite Liverpool winning the Champions League last season, Rooney believes that the German's best years are still to come, adding: "His only mistake is that he works for LFC and is successful there.

"I have much respect for Jurgen Klopp and for what he already has achieved. Not only in Liverpool, but also in Dortmund.

"This guy really has it. And he has his best years still upon him."

The Reds are looking to emulate the success that Rooney and his peers experienced at Manchester United, as they compete with Manchester City for Premier League dominance.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Manchester United themselves are also looking to make up ground to Liverpool and City at the top of the table after finding themselves outside of the top four last season.

Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Swansea's Daniel James have been brought in to add a youthful spark to the team, while Leicester's Harry Maguire could be the next addition.