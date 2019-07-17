Wayne Rooney: Ex-Man Utd & Everton Star Hails 'Amazing' Jurgen Klopp

By 90Min
July 17, 2019

Former Manchester United forward Wayne Rooney has hailed the abilities of Liverpool's Champions League-winning manager Jurgen Klopp, claiming the coach's best years are ahead of him.

Famously a fierce rival for most of his career at Everton and United, where he scored 253 goals in 559 appearances, 33-year-old Rooney's surprisingly positive comments may be a little hard to swallow for his old fans.

The striker, who now plays for MLS side DC United, told Sport Bild "Jurgen is a manager every player would love playing for.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"You can see how much fun his players have playing under him. I met him once, he is an amazing guy."


Despite Liverpool winning the Champions League last season, Rooney believes that the German's best years are still to come, adding: "His only mistake is that he works for LFC and is successful there.

"I have much respect for Jurgen Klopp and for what he already has achieved. Not only in Liverpool, but also in Dortmund

"This guy really has it. And he has his best years still upon him."

The Reds are looking to emulate the success that Rooney and his peers experienced at Manchester United, as they compete with Manchester City for Premier League dominance. 

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Manchester United themselves are also looking to make up ground to Liverpool and City at the top of the table after finding themselves outside of the top four last season.

Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Swansea's Daniel James have been brought in to add a youthful spark to the team, while Leicester's Harry Maguire could be the next addition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message