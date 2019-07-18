Frank Lampard to Have Final Say on Whether Willian Is Offered New Chelsea Contract

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has been given total control of the decision on whether Brazilian winger Willian will be handed a new deal in west London.

The 30-year-old's current contract is due to expire in July 2020, with the Blues previously refusing to offer extensions to players no longer in their 20s.

However, the club have been slapped with a two-window transfer ban by FIFA and their new boss is eager to keep his squad together to minimise the effects of that embargo, though Barcelona may test their resolve with a £30m bid.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Given that Chelsea awarded Willian's compatriot David Luiz a two-year deal in May - despite the defender's age of 32 - it would not be out of place for them to break their old policy once more.

Lampard will likely require the wideman's services this term after losing star performer Eden Hazard to Real Madrid this summer, with the Express reporting that the coach will have the final say on Willian's long-term future.

The Copa America champion is not expected to join up with his Blues teammates in Japan as they begin the second stage of their pre-season tour, the team having already spent time in the Republic of Ireland.

Willian will recuperate after receiving a late call-up to the victorious Brazil squad, returning to training once the rest of the Chelsea cohort make their way back to England.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

That is when Lampard will make his decision on whether to open negotiations with the South American, or instead listen to offers from La Blaugrana, who have been tracking the player for much of his time at Stamford Bridge.

In the meantime, the ex-Derby manager will take charge of his side's match against Kawasaki Frontale on Friday, the Blues legend drawing his first game in the dugout before Chelsea recorded a resounding 4-0 triumph in his second.