Manchester United in 'Advanced Talks' With Promising Youngster

By 90Min
July 18, 2019

Manchester United are reportedly close to agreeing a deal to bring 16-year-old Lyon midfielder Frolent Da Silva to Old Trafford.

The teenager is yet to sign his first professional contract, though he is viewed as one of the brightest prospects in Les Gones' academy setup. He has a year remaining on his youth deal with the French side, with the Red Devils set to buy him out of the final 12 months so he may freely move to Manchester.

News outlet L'Equipe write that United are now in 'advanced talks' to sign Da Silva and that the transfer will be finalised if the two clubs can agree on a fee.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, the starlet is thought to be unsure whether he wants to stay with Lyon or complete a switch to United and is currently weighing up the pros and cons of each option.

Da Silva's decision could rest on what the Ligue 1 outfit have in store for him with regards to his immediate future. He was involved with the reserves during the 2018/19 campaign, whilst also featuring for the under-19s, but is yet to be called up for training with the first-team squad.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team are not the only club to have had their eye on the Frenchman as a number of top European sides monitor his progress in the youth ranks having been impressed with his creativity and technical skill.

The deal fits in with United's recent transfer policy, the Premier League giants focusing their recruitment on younger players this summer as their Norwegian coach looks to rebuild and revitalise an ailing squad.

Will Russell/GettyImages

This move certainly makes sense, then, with Da Silva likely to come for a relatively low sum given his age and inexperience, making this a low-risk purchase.

      Modal message