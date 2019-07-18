Barcelona has offered PSG $112 million plus two players from a six-man shortlist in an effort to secure the services of former star Neymar.

Neymar has been angling for a return to Barca for the last month or so, and on Tuesday officially told the Parisians that he wishes to depart the club this summer, just two years on from his world-record move.

And now, according to Sky Sports, La Blaugrana has made its first outright offer for the Brazilian, consisting of $112 million plus two players of the Parisians' choice from a six-man list of players.

That list is said to include Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo, and Malcom, with the identity of the sixth player unknown as of yet.

On Wednesday, PSG's sporting director Leonardo admitted that Barca had made contact with them over the potential recapture of Neymar, and that he could be allowed to leave this summer if the price was right.

The 49-year-old explained: "Neymar can leave PSG if there is an offer that suits everyone. We have not received any offers. But we had, it's true, very superficial contacts [with Barcelona]."

After missing the first week of pre-season training, the 27-year-old is now back with his teammates in the French capital, undergoing his first session of the summer on Wednesday.