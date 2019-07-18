Real Madrid Land First Female Signing in Shape of Sweden Star Kosovare Asllani

By 90Min
July 18, 2019

Real Madrid have completed the signing of their first ever female player after Sweden international Kosovare Asllani confirmed that she will be joining the club ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Having not previously operated a women's team unlike the rest of Europe's biggest clubs, Los Blancos have recently taken over local women's team CD Tacon. The club name will remain unchanged this season, but Tacon will be rebranded to Real Madrid in 2020.

It was therefore Tacon, newly promoted to Liga Femenina after finishing top of the Spanish second tier last season, who announced the transfer. But Asllani herself mentioned both clubs on social media, expressing particular excitement about the famous white kit.

"Excited to write history, to help build and be part of this teams journey from the very start. It'll be a dream to wear the most beautiful jersey in the world starting next season," she said.

Asllani has played for Chicago Red Stars, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, and it was recently confirmed that her contract with top Swedish club Linkopings had ended early.

The 29-year-old forward was one of the stars of this summer's Women's World Cup in France, scoring three goals as Sweden defied expectation to finish third.

