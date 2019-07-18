Steve Bruce Could Be Given Over £90m to Spend in Transfer Window After Taking Over at Newcastle

Steve Bruce could be handed a £90m war-chest to spend on new recruits after taking up the vacant managerial position at Newcastle United.

The 58-year-old was appointed as the Magpies' new head coach on Wednesday after resigning as Sheffield Wednesday boss, taking over the reins from the hugely popular Rafa Benitez. However, his arrival has infuriated many Newcastle fans due to his association with fierce rivals Sunderland, whom he was in charge of between 2009 and 2011.

Nevertheless, Bruce could potentially earn their favour with a host of big-money signings, which is now a very real possibility, according to Sky Sports.

Benitez claimed he left the north-east because he did not trust owner Mike Ashley or the rest of the board, yet his replacement looks set to receive instant backing from them.

Discussing the Magpies' bumper transfer allowance, journalist Rob Dorsett stated: "I understand that there is a £50m transfer budget on top of money they have already generated.

"There is also £30m they received for Ayoze Perez [from Leicester City] and £11m left over from the previous January transfer window. Add all that up together and that comes to a budget of £91m for Newcastle to spend in the summer transfer window."

90min previously reported that former boss Benitez wanted a guaranteed transfer budget of £100m for next season before he left the club upon the expiry of his contract.

Unfortunately, officials refused to agree to a legally-binding budget, Benitez instead walking away from the club once his deal expired in July having worked wonders to keep them in the Premier League in the previous two campaigns.

It is an unexpected outcome given the lack of aid from Ashley and his colleagues during Benitez's tenure, with the outgoing boss failing in his desperate attempts to increase funding for his squad. However, Newcastle fans would be quick dismiss such a proposed budget, given their frustrations with Ashley in the past.