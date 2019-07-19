How Everton Beat Real Madrid & AC Milan to Flamengo Wonderkid Reinier

By 90Min
July 19, 2019

Everton are set to beat Real Madrid and AC Milan to the signing of 17-year-old Flamengo prodigy Reinier, a player who was also of interest Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City.

The teenager is comparable to Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, who was just 19 years of age when his transfer from Palmeiras to the Premier League was agreed.

90min understands it is the presence of 22-year-old Brazilian forward Richarlison at Goodison Park that has helped sway Reinier in his decision to join Everton ahead of other suitors.

A club-record signing for the Toffees last summer, Richarlison famously made an impact in the Premier League with Watford when he was just 20 after arriving in England from Fluminense.

Brazilian outlet Globoesporte has also reported on the expected Everton transfer, revealing that Flamengo officials Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel stopped in England for talks while on their way to Spain to negotiate a deal for out of contract former Atletico Madrid full-back Filipe Luis.

That report suggests that while Reinier has a release clause in his Flamengo contract worth €70m (£63), Everton are willing to pay up to €40m (£36m), which includes add-ons. It is important to note Flamengo own 100% of the player's rights, meaning no messy third party deal.

Assuming a deal with Everton is fully agreed, Reinier would remain with Flamengo until his 18th birthday, meaning he would make the move to England so sooner than January 2020.

Reinier was linked with Real Madrid in March of this year, drawing comparisons with the Spanish club's initial capture of winger Vinicius Junior, also from Flamengo, at the age of 16 in 2017.

Milan were linked with Reinier around the same time, and it again drew comparisons with a past deal after the Rossoneri had landed Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo in January.

