Sadio Mane Reiterates Africa Cup of Nations Importance With Champions League Swap Claim

By 90Min
July 19, 2019

Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane has doubled down on previous claims that he would swap his Champions League winner's medal for Africa Cup of Nations success.

Mane could cap an incredible 2018/19 season with international success should Senegal triumph over Algeria in Cairo on Friday night.

The 27-year-old forward has been key for Aliou Cisse's side, scoring three times in five games on the way to the way to only the second final in their nation's history.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Mane was also a crucial player in Liverpool's Champions League win and joint won the Golden Boot in the Premier League with 22 strikes. However, sticking by comments he made before the tournament, it seems AFCON is what matters most to him.

"For sure, I would be ready even today [to swap]," he told the BBC (via the Mirror). "Maybe I don't need to swap when we win it hopefully.

"We know it won't be easy but it's normal, it's part of football. Algeria is a great team and now I'm just looking forward to playing in the final and to win it."

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Despite conceding just once in the tournament so far, Senegal are perhaps slight underdogs going into the final against Algeria - who beat them 1-0 in the group stage.

Mane's form has been crucial for Senegal but the defence will need to be at its best to keep out tournament top scorers Algeria, with Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) and Adam Ounas (Napoli) impressing among others.

Regardless of whether Mane lifts the continental crown on Friday, he is likely to miss the start of Liverpool's 2019/20 campaign, with Jurgen Klopp planning a necessary break for the forward.

The Liverpool boss said: “With Sadio, we have to see about him after the final – how he is feeling and stuff like that. It will be really difficult. 16 days before we play City, his season is finished. We will have to make a decision, but we haven’t made it yet.”

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message